NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares Dividend of $0.48

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NetApp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NetApp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

