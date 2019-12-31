180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 44,366 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 44,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $95,386.90.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,287 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,045.57.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,195 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $11,377.05.

TURN stock remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

