Autonio (NIO) Market Cap Reaches $211,505.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Autonio has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $211,505.00 and $40.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.