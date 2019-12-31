NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

NNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NN by 1,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. NN has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $402.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.81.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. NN’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

