Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $25.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,786.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,376 shares of company stock worth $12,741,946 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $142,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Fastly has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

