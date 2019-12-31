NPCoin (NPC) Trading 172.7% Higher Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and $5,122.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded up 172.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

