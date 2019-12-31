Pylon Network (PYLNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,597.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Pylon Network has a market cap of $269,133.00 and $1,597.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00006967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $50.98. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.06049875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 527,179 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

