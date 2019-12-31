SIMDAQ (SMQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $248.00

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. SIMDAQ has a market cap of $111,131.00 and $248.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIMDAQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official . The official website for SIMDAQ is simdaq.com/# . SIMDAQ’s official message board is medium.com/simdaq-blog

SIMDAQ Token Trading

SIMDAQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

