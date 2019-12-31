Caspian (CSP) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $139,302.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.06049875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

