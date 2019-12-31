Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $10.00 and approximately $4,589.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058774 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000916 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,260.02 or 0.99684351 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

