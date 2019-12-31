Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.28 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Indodax and Cryptomate. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $249.85 million and approximately $67.28 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00587276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,701,414,426 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptomate, Exrates, Tidex, Ovis, Mercatox, BiteBTC, Robinhood, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Indodax, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Graviex, Fatbtc, cfinex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, BitFlip, Bittylicious, QBTC, C-Patex, Poloniex, Kraken, Bitsane, Novaexchange, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Crex24, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Coinbe, Upbit, Exmo, BX Thailand, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bits Blockchain and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.