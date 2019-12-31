NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Update

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,831.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 in the last ninety days. 19.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,563. The stock has a market cap of $619.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

