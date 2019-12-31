PumaPay Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinall and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.42 million and $183,044.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.06049875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001273 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CoinBene, IDEX, Coinall, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

