Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAIA. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,111. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

