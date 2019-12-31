Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $412,735.00. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 3,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,586. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

