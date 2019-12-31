GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,434. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,075 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth about $99,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,717,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,271,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

