Sai 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Sai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.06049875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023425 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

