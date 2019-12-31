Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Update

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU remained flat at $$41.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 162,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.