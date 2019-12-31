Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $2,480,834.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,156 shares in the company, valued at $154,963,068.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $2,863,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,040,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,596 shares of company stock valued at $19,956,183. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after buying an additional 478,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,795,000 after buying an additional 233,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after buying an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after buying an additional 188,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.06. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,575. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.