E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

ETFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

