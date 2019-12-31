Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.