Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 91,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NRIM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,794. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $495,500.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

