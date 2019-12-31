Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $6,536.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IHFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.