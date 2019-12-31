Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $15.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 521,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.