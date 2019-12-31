HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Receives $23.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE HHR remained flat at $$21.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,286,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

