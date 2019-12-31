Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPMYY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.