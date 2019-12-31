WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:DTN)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DTN opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $92.82.
About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund
