WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:DTN)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTN opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $92.82.

About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

