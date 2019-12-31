VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6388 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.