VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6388 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10
VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share
VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share
WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share
VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share
WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend
WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend
VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37
VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report