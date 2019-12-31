WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

WBIF opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

