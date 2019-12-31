VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

