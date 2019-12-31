VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

