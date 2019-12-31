VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

