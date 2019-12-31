USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:ULVM)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULVM opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Dividend History for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)

