VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2202 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

HYD stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

