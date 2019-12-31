VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.