TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.51

TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5147 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

TTAI opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

