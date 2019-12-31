VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3867 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA:DURA opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

