VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Dec 31st, 2019

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SHYD stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

