Contentos (COS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.49 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Contentos has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.06042196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029863 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,263 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

