CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 48.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. CoinUs has a total market cap of $107,809.00 and $2,031.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036362 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003892 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000687 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.