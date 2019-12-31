Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $178.91 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Binance, Exrates and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

