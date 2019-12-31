Kolion (KLN) Price Hits $0.43

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Kolion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005966 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kolion has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Kolion has a market cap of $434,860.00 and $4,432.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org . Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

