I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0761

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,788.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00581369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,888,412 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

