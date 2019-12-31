Verge Achieves Market Cap of $55.77 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and YoBit. Verge has a market cap of $55.77 million and $1.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000905 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,131,449,959 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Binance, Bitbns, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Bittrex, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

