Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives $14.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EVH opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $768.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 22.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $257,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 117.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 805,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 435,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

