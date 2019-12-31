Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $10.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after buying an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,828,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,862,000 after buying an additional 1,408,400 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after buying an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,672,000 after buying an additional 1,016,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Infosys by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,713,000 after buying an additional 1,485,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.