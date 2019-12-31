Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $48.47

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.47.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

