Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $19.92

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Capital by 43.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.