Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $93.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.