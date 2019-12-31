Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $142.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.89.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

